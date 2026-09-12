Tripura CM Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp by the Ramakrishna Mission, encouraging donors. He also inaugurated a camp at NSRCC, urging youth to donate blood, calling it a sign of humanity and a way to build a drug-free Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Ramakrishna Mission at Dhaleswar in Agartala and encouraged blood donors for their selfless contribution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the initiative of the Ramakrishna Mission and highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving precious lives. He interacted with the donors and motivated them to continue contributing to such humanitarian causes.

Saha also urged young people and members of social organisations to come forward and participate in voluntary blood donation drives regularly. He stressed that collective efforts by citizens can help ensure an adequate supply of blood for patients in need. The programme witnessed participation from volunteers and residents, who came forward to donate blood and support the humanitarian initiative.

'Blood Donation a Sign of Humanity': CM at NSRCC Event

Earlier, on September 12, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that voluntary blood donation is one of the signs of humanity and that the young generation should come forward more and more to take the voluntary blood donation movement forward in the state. “At present, blood donation programmes have become part of our culture in the state. More people should be involved in blood donation programmes,” he said.

CM Saha said this while unveiling the marble statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda and inaugurating a blood donation camp at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) on Friday. The blood donation camp was organised by the Tripura Sports Council.

Drawing Inspiration from National Icons

Speaking on the occasion, Saha said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda are examples of patriotism and humanity. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country, inspired by the ideals of Vivekananda and Netaji. The more people adopt the ideals of Swamiji and Netaji personally and socially, the more society will be guided in the right direction,” he said.

Social Welfare for a 'Drug-Free Tripura'

The Chief Minister said that voluntary blood donation creates a positive environment in society.“If the youth can be more involved in sports and such social welfare activities, the work of building a drug-free and new Tripura will be accelerated,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that along with studies, it is possible to improve one’s socio-economic status through sports. “To be successful in the field of sports, one has to be strong in both physical and mental aspects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to yoga to strengthen the youth of the country physically and mentally,” he said. (ANI)