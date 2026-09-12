The NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir to dismantle a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their alleged network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

The searches were conducted at locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and ascertain the roles of individuals providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.

Case Origin and Initial Arrests

The case, initially registered at Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar, was subsequently re-registered by the NIA under Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The investigation commenced following the arrest of an OGW associated with LeT during the late-night hours of March 31, 2026, at a naka point. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession. Further investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals linked to the conspiracy and revealed the identities and suspected roles of members of the local support network.

Investigation Uncovers Cross-Border Links

The investigation conducted so far has revealed linkages between Pakistan-based LeT handlers and their local associates, who were being used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists, provision of shelter, reconnaissance and other logistical facilitation.

The NIA is also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused, and the source and supply chain of arms and explosives, with a view to establishing the complete network and uncovering the extent of its activities.

Further Evidence Seized in Latest Raids

The searches conducted on Saturday are part of the NIA's continuing investigation into the larger conspiracy and the support mechanism facilitating cross-border terrorism.

During the searches, further incriminating material relevant to the case was seized/secured, which is being examined and corroborated with other evidence collected during the investigation.

The NIA continues its investigation to identify all persons involved in the conspiracy and establish their respective roles. Further legal action, including arrests and recoveries, may follow subject to the outcome of the investigation. (ANI)