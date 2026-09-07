A routine day at the airport turned into a heartwarming and hilarious family moment when a father and daughter, both commercial pilots, unexpectedly crossed paths on the same radio frequency at Washington Dulles International Airport.

A routine day at the airport turned into a heartwarming and hilarious family moment when a father and daughter, both commercial pilots, unexpectedly crossed paths on the same radio frequency at Washington Dulles International Airport. The encounter took place on September 1, when Kent Katnik was preparing for takeoff as the pilot of United Airlines Flight 108. Just nearby, his daughter Kenny Katnik was also getting ready to depart, operating CommutAir Flight 4977 for United Express.

As Kent communicated with air traffic control, he was suddenly startled by a voice he knew all too well. Kenny had recognised her father on the frequency and greeted him. Kent immediately realised who was speaking and asked where she was. Kenny replied that she was holding short of Runway 1R and was preparing to depart from the nearby runway.

An unexpectedly funny exchange that quickly turned from aviation talk into classic family banter.

Daughter (CommutAir 4977): "Pops?"

Father (United 108): "Who's that?"

Daughter: "Is that you, United 108?"

Father: "Yeah! Where are you?"

Daughter: "We're holding short of Runway 1R, about to go."

Father: "Hey, look at that!"

Pilot 2 (on frequency): "Is that your daughter? You should be a proud papa!"

Father: "Sort of!" (laughs)

Pilot 2: "Is she living at home?"

Father: "No, she moved out... but she's still on my cell phone plan!"

Pilot 2: "Don't let her off until she gets married. I stayed on my mom's plan until I got married!"

Daughter: “Well, I am single!"

The father-daughter exchange was later shared by United Airlines on Instagram, where the unexpected conversation quickly struck a chord with viewers.

"What I wouldn't give to be in this family group chat rn," the video was captioned.

The comments section soon filled with amused reactions, with users particularly entertained by Kent's revelation about still paying for his daughter's phone plan.

Washington Dulles International Airport is a major gateway serving the Washington, DC region and one of United Airlines' key hubs.