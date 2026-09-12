The APSDMA has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours. A low-pressure area is causing the downpour, with north coastal districts expected to be the most affected. Authorities are on alert for potential flooding.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday issued a heavy rainfall alert for isolated pockets across the state over the next 48 hours, with north coastal districts set to bear the brunt of an advancing weather system.

According to officials, a well-marked low-pressure area currently spanning south Chhattisgarh, the north coast of Andhra Pradesh, and the south Odisha coast is expected to track northwestward toward the Vidarbha region over the next 24 hours. North coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience intense spells of precipitation today and tomorrow.

Moving northwestward from south Chhattisgarh and north coastal AP toward Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next 24 hours. "The low-pressure area now lies over south Chhattisgarh, the north coast of Andhra Pradesh, and the south Odisha coast and Chhattisgarh. It is likely to move northwestward across south Chhattisgarh and the Vidarbha region in the next 24 hours. Due to this low-pressure system, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow in isolated pockets of Andhra Pradesh...the north coastal districts will be mainly affected due to this low-pressure system as it moves toward Vidarbha over the next 24 hours," Project Manager, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Baswanth Reddy told ANI. Local administration and disaster response teams in vulnerable districts have been advised to monitor low-lying regions for potential waterlogging and localised flooding.

IMD Forecast Across South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather forecast, said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from September 12 to 18. It also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during September 12-13 and September 16-18, Coastal Karnataka on September 13 and 15, North Interior Karnataka during September 12-13 and September 15-18, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana from September 13 to 18.

The IMD said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe during September 14-15 and over Lakshadweep from September 12 to 18. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on September 12.

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Warnings

The weather agency forecast isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from September 12 to 16, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from September 14 to 16.

Similar conditions are likely over Rayalaseema on September 12, while Telangana is expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds during September 12-14. The IMD further forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during September 15-16, Kerala and Mahe during September 14-17, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during September 12-13, and Telangana on September 13. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana on September 12.

A thundersquall, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph, is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during September 12-13, according to the IMD. (ANI)