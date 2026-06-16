Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauded CM DK Shivakumar's vision for Bengaluru's development. After a meeting, she stated the international community is willing to support initiatives to make the city world-class and improve its infrastructure.

Founder of Biocon and honorary consul of Ireland, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on Tuesday expressed confidence in Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's vision to transform Bengaluru into a world-class city, saying the international community represented at a meeting with him was willing to support the state's development initiatives.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting Shivakumar at the Chief Minister's office in Vidhana Soudha, Mazumdar-Shaw said, "We had a very good meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. I think we are all supporting him on all the new initiatives that are required to develop Bangalore into a world-class city. I think every country that we represent is willing to basically support this effort. So, I think that's the main essence of our conversation." She further said that Shivakumar was committed to the overall development of both Bengaluru and Karnataka. "The Chief Minister is very committed to developing not just Bengaluru, but Karnataka, and making it both a world-class city and a leading state in the country," she said.

Suggestions for City's Infrastructure

Responding to questions on her suggestions to the Chief Minister amid her earlier criticism of Bengaluru's civic amenities and infrastructure, Mazumdar-Shaw said significant efforts were already underway. "I think he's doing a lot. Now, I think he's going to double down and really get things moving. Many things need to be done. Bangalore needs better infrastructure, including the tunnel road, many elevated highways and corridors, and also the Peripheral Ring Road. There should also be a special budgetary allocation for Outer Ring Road improvements," she said.

I think he's doing a lot. Now, I think he's going to double down and really get things moving. Many things need to be done. Bangalore needs better infrastructure, including the tunnel road, many elevated highways, corridors, and the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). A special budgetary allocation was given for the Outer Ring Road improvements (ORR)," Shaw added.

Focus on Waste Management

She also welcomed the government's initiatives in waste management and urged citizens to contribute to maintaining the city. "A lot is going to happen, and of course, he has taken bold measures in garbage and solid waste management. So, I think we should, as citizens, really do our bit to be very civic-minded," she added.

CM Shivakumar on Global Engagement

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also shared details of the meeting in a post on X, saying a delegation of Honorary Consuls led by Mazumdar-Shaw discussed ways to strengthen Karnataka's engagement with the global community.

A delegation of Honorary Consuls, led by Dr. @kiranshaw , called on me at Vidhana Soudha today. We discussed avenues to deepen Karnataka’s engagement with the global community and create new opportunities for investment, innovation and economic growth. Honorary Consuls play a… pic.twitter.com/EzvZeKE3D6 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 16, 2026 "A delegation of Honorary Consuls, led by Dr. @kiranshaw, called on me at Vidhana Soudha today. We discussed avenues to deepen Karnataka's engagement with the global community and create new opportunities for investment, innovation and economic growth. Honorary Consuls play a vital role in strengthening ties between Karnataka and countries across the world. I appreciate their efforts and look forward to their continued support in promoting Karnataka as a preferred destination for investment, innovation, education and enterprise," CM wrote on X.

Distinguished Delegation Meets Chief Minister

Earlier in the day, a delegation comprising distinguished ambassadors and prominent personalities, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Suresh, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Vikram Vishwanath, Mohan Suresh, Shabina Sultana, Karthik Tallam, Raghavendra Poojari and Ravishankar, met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his office in Vidhana Soudha and conveyed their greetings and congratulations. (ANI)