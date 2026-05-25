Marco Rubio Shares Big Update on US-Iran Peace Talks | World News

Marco Rubio revealed a major update on the ongoing US-Iran conflict discussions during his India visit. Speaking in New Delhi before leaving for Agra, Rubio said peace negotiations are still underway but stressed that Donald Trump will not agree to a 'bad deal.' He hinted at possible progress involving reopening strategic straits and fresh nuclear negotiations with Tehran.In this video:00:00 – Major Update on US-Iran Peace Talks01:20 – Trump "Won’t Accept a Bad Deal," Rubio Says in New Delhi02:40 – Fresh Nuclear Negotiations & Strategic Strait Talks Hint at Progress

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