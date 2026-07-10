A male passenger slipped while trying to get off a moving trainat Jhansi's Veerangna Laxmibai Railway Statio n, only to be pulled to safety by an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable in a dramatic rescue caught on CCTV.

A male passenger slipped while trying to get off a moving trainat Jhansi's Veerangna Laxmibai Railway Statio n, only to be pulled to safety by an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable in a dramatic rescue caught on CCTV. The incident unfolded late on Wednesday night as the Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Express began rolling out of the platform after its scheduled halt. According to railway officials, the passenger attempted to disembark from a sleeper coach after the train had started moving. In the process, he lost his footing and began slipping into the dangerous gap between the platform and the moving train.

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Just as tragedy seemed inevitable, RPF constable Praveen Kumar sprang into action. CCTV footage captured the officer sprinting towards the passenger and dragging him away from the moving train within seconds, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

RPF personnel immediately attended to the passenger, offered him water and helped him regain composure before identifying him as 42-year-old Ramesh Jain, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar said the passenger lost his balance while attempting to get off the departing coach and was moments away from falling into the gap between the platform and the moving train when Praveen Kumar intervened.