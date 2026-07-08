A railway ticket clerk at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station has been suspended after a viral video allegedly captured him abusing a passenger during a heated dispute over Rs 30 in loose change.

A railway ticket clerk at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station has been suspended after a viral video allegedly captured him abusing a passenger during a heated dispute over Rs 30 in loose change. The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting Railway Seva to take swift disciplinary action.

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The now-viral clip, shared on X, shows the railway employee engaged in a tense argument with a passenger at the ticket counter. According to the post, the confrontation erupted after the passenger purchased a ticket and asked for Rs 30 in change, which the clerk allegedly refused to return.

As the passenger began recording the exchange, the argument intensified. The employee was allegedly heard using abusive language while continuing to defend his actions. The video rapidly gained traction online, with users demanding strict action against the staff member.

Sharing the clip, the user urged authorities to intervene, writing, “Share this video until this rude employee gets suspended.”

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Tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Seva, the user further wrote, “Are you watching, Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw? Now @RailwaySeva employees first scam people, and when asked questions, they'll shove a stick.” The post also criticised the station administration, stating, “The officials at Anand Vihar railway station should feel ashamed for keeping such an employee who is tarnishing the image of the government.”

The complaint was promptly acknowledged by Railway Seva, which confirmed that immediate action had been taken against the employee.

Responding on X, Railway Seva stated, “Based on the seriousness of the matter and primarily the recorded conversation, the concerned employee has been suspended with immediate effect. Further action will be taken as per the existing rules.”

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