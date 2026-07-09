A railway gatekeeper risked his own life to save a middle-aged man from being run over by an oncoming train near Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district.

A railway gatekeeper risked his own life to save a middle-aged man from being run over by an oncoming train near Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district. The heart-stopping rescue, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with many hailing the railway employee as a real-life hero.

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The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Monday at the non-interlocked level crossing near Erukkur. The gatekeeper, 30-year-old Sandeep Chahar, a native of Jaipur, was preparing to signal the approaching Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram MEMU passenger train (66020) by waving the green flag when he noticed a man dangerously walking along the railway tracks after crossing the closed level gate.

With only seconds left before the train reached the crossing, Chahar reacted without hesitation. Sprinting nearly ten metres in a matter of moments, he caught hold of the man's left arm and forcefully pulled him away from the tracks. The train thundered past just inches away, with the dramatic rescue.

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According to sources, the man was allegedly in an inebriated state when he wandered onto the tracks. After ensuring his safety, Chahar counselled him before allowing him to leave. The Government Railway Police said the incident will be investigated.

Speaking to reporters after the rescue, Chahar humbly said, "I was doing my duty. I am happy I saved someone’s life."

Chahar has been serving with the Southern Railway for the past seven years. Though he speaks only broken Tamil, his fearless action has earned him praise from across the country. He is married and has a child.

A railway official told TOI that Chahar will be rewarded for his heroic act.