Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has laid the foundation for a 55-acre integrated wellness project in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. The Rs 45 crore project will include a wellness retreat with villas, an Ayurveda centre, and a school for holistic education.

Spiritual leader and founder of 'The Art of Living Foundation', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for an integrated wellness project spread across more than 55 acres at Sai Vishnu Chaturvatika in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. The project will bring together hospitality, Ayurveda, education, yoga, meditation and nature-based living on a single platform and will include the Carlton Wellness Retreat, Sri Sri Panchakarma and Tattva Centre and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir.

Project Components

The Carlton Wellness Retreat will be developed by EBG Realty with an investment of around Rs 45 crore. According to the organisers, the retreat will feature 36 plots and 35 two-bedroom villas. The Sri Sri Panchakarma and Tattva Centre will offer Ayurveda, Panchakarma, rejuvenation and preventive wellness programmes, while the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir will focus on education along with values, yoga, meditation and environmental awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that the balance of the body, breath, mind and intellect is the foundation of holistic health. He said the project would contribute to a healthy lifestyle by bringing wellness, education and nature together at one place. EBG Group Founder and CEO Dr Irfan Khan, Group President Suresh Goyal, Co-Founder Hari Kiran and others participated in the programme.

Meeting with Iceland President

Earlier in July, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir at the official presidential residence, where they discussed a range of issues including artificial intelligence (AI), mental health, youth and prison programs.

In a post on X, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he was received by President Halla Tomasdottir and praised her leadership and commitment to social causes. "Was received by the President of Iceland, Mrs. Halla Tomasdottir, at the official residence, where we discussed a range of important issues, including AI, mental health, youth, and prison programs. She is dynamic and compassionate, and her commitment to society and women's empowerment is truly noteworthy," he said.

The meeting focused on issues related to technology, mental well-being and social development, while also highlighting women's empowerment and rehabilitation initiatives. (ANI)