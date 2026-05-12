NEET UG paper leak case accused Dinesh and Vikas Biwal have withdrawn their bail pleas from Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. The move comes as the CBI continues its investigation, having recently filed a voluminous 20,000-page charge sheet in the case.

Accused Withdraw Bail Pleas

NEET UG Paper leak case accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal on Wednesday withdrew their bail pleas from the Rouse Avenue court in view of ongoing further investigation. Recently, the court had allowed the CBI's application seeking further investigation.

Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta allowed the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal after hearing the submissions of their counsel, who sought to withdraw.

Advocate A P Singh, counsel for the accused persons, submitted that he wishes to withdraw the present application as further investigation is pending. He further submitted that liberty to file a fresh application may be granted as and when further investigation is complete and supplementary charge-sheet is filed.

" Keeping in view of the submissions made by the Counsel for the accused persons, the present application filed on behalf of both the accused persons seeking regular bail is hereby dismissed as withdrawn," Special Judge Ajay Gupta ordered on August 19.

However, the court allowed a request made by Advocate A P Singh to produce accused Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. After the direction of supply of soft copy of the charge sheet, the counsel for the accused sought an adjournment to go through the charge sheet. Eventually, the counsel withdrew the bail pleas on Wednesday.

CBI Investigation and Charge Sheet

The counsel for CBI had submitted that the charge sheet and documents are around 20000 pages. These voluminous documents are being scanned. Therefore, time is required for the same, as the documents have to be supplied to the 13 Accused persons.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for the offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date.

The agency said that the Department of Higher Education, Government of India had lodged a written complaint on 12.05.2026 regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG 2026 Examination, which was held on 03.05.2026.

Nationwide Probe and Arrests

The CBI said it registered the FIR on 12.05.2026 and immediately formed multiple teams with 72 officers/ personnel along with 08 Cyber Forensic Experts. Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other States. These searches led to the seizure of incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents, etc. Forensic imaging and analysis of the incriminating material have been undertaken.

The first arrest in this case was made on 13.05.2026. A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case, which included 03 NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested. Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts.

The money trail analysis was done, and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen, the CBI said. (ANI)