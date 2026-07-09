During severe floods in Palghar, Maharashtra, a pregnant woman in labour was rescued by local residents. They fashioned a makeshift stretcher from a house door and carried her through chest-deep water to the hospital. The timely and heroic effort resulted in the safe delivery of a healthy baby boy.

Amid continuous rains and rising flooding in Maharashtra's Palghar, a group of residents went above and above to get a pregnant woman to the hospital on time, carrying her through chest-deep water on a homemade stretcher built from a domestic door. The incident occurred in the Hanumanpada region of Kelwa Road, when pregnant lady Priyanka Ravi Yadav went into labour during a period of severe rains that inundated roadways and made rescue access impossible.

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With floodwaters flooding the neighbouring highways, an ambulance was unable to access the region, leaving Priyanka's family and neighbours rushing against the clock to get her medical attention. In the middle of the crisis, Asha worker Divya Gharat, social worker Chetan Gavard and members of his team stepped forward to assist. According to reports, they removed a door from a house and converted it into a makeshift stretcher.

With water allegedly up to their chests, Priyanka was placed on it and cautiously carried through the flooded streets on their route to Safale Rural Hospital.

Eventually, the difficult trip enabled them to get medical attention in time. Priyanka gave birth to a healthy son after the hospital's doctors performed a safe delivery. Later, it was announced that the mother and baby were both safe. Residents expressed gratitude for the occurrence, commending Divya Gharat, Chetan Gavard, and the entire crew for their actions in an emergency.

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The group's choice to enter perilous floodwaters helped guarantee that the mother and infant received care in a timely manner during a period when heavy rains had hindered mobility throughout the area.

The images of locals navigating through flooded roads with whatever tools they had—a basic house door converted into a stretcher—emphasized the importance of communal assistance during natural catastrophes. As Palghar continued to deal with the impact of intense rainfall and flooding, the rescue effort stood out as a reminder of how ordinary people often become first responders during moments of crisis.