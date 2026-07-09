Nehaa Bhatt, a pilgrim who lost a leg in an accident, has become an inspiration after a video of her completing the Amarnath Yatra with a prosthetic limb went viral. The video shows her navigating the challenging Baltal route with a smile, showcasing her incredible bravery and unyielding spirit.

The yearly Amarnath Yatra is regarded as one of India's most difficult pilgrimages, requiring both physical strength and mental fortitude. This year, one pilgrim's incredible trek has sparked great interest on social media. Nehaa Bhatt, who lost one of her legs in a car accident, has inspired others by posting a video of herself hiking to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine with a prosthetic limb. Her remarkable story has rapidly gone viral, with many admiring her bravery and unyielding spirit.

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Bhatt is seen walking the Baltal route, which is generally considered to be the steeper and more physically taxing approach to the temple, in the Instagram video. Using her prosthetic leg, a wooden walking stick, and a forearm crutch, she cautiously makes her way through the steep mountain route, one step at a time.

Bhatt keeps a composed smile throughout the ascent despite the challenging terrain, bitterly cold weather, and high altitude. While other pilgrims make their way to the holy cave, she slowly keeps climbing while donning a bulky winter jacket. The Baltal way is a popular option for pilgrims looking for a shorter but more difficult journey since it is far shorter than the conventional Pahalgam route and is renowned for its steep inclines, narrow mountain routes, and quick elevation increase.

Bhatt is accompanied on the trip by a buddy who is always available to help. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Chhote bhai, for helping me during the yatra. #AmarnathYatra2026," to express her gratitude for his support throughout the trip.

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The sincere acknowledgement struck a chord with viewers as well, many of whom recognised the value of company and support on such difficult journeys.