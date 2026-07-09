An employee in Pune was denied leave by his manager despite heavy rain and road closures, being told to take public transport instead. A screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation went viral on Reddit, sparking widespread criticism and a debate on toxic work culture.

An employee at a firm in Pune was left wondering if he should quit when his management refused to grant leave despite severe rain and road closures. A screenshot of the employee's WhatsApp discussion with his management appeared on the r/Pune subreddit. The employee's friend posted the image with the comment, "Was asking if he should resign."

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According to their communication, the employee notified his management that he would be unable to report to work due to the rain and road closures. "Hello, sir. Due to the rain and road closures, I won't be able to come to work today," the employee wrote.

However, the boss requested that the worker take public transit instead. "Hello, use public transport," the manager said. The manager then declined the request, saying, "I cannot approve it. We've all travelled to work."

He also said, "People have travelled by local train to get to work," before telling the employee, "Take a rickshaw or an Uber, but make it to work."

Look At Viral Reddit Post

How Did Social Media React?

The exchange prompted several reactions from Reddit users, many of whom criticised the manager's response. "Name and shame the company," one user wrote. Another shared a similar experience, commenting, "My Rs 6,000 internship boss said the same. I replied, 'Wish I could take an Uber on this humongous stipend.'"

"My company is strictly asking everyone to work from home for employees' safety, even if they prefer coming to the office," a Reddit user said, drawing a comparison between the incident and their own workplace.

Another user added, "This is the cost of working in Pune," to wrap up the conversation. You end yourself working for these firms because you chose your comfort zone.