A 25-year-old woman suffered a severe head injury at a fair in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, when her hair became entangled in a giant wheel's bearing, ripping her scalp off. The incident, which occurred during the Tanha Pola festival, has raised serious questions about the safety measures at amusement park rides.

A 25-year-old woman suffered a severe head injury after her hair got caught in the bearing of a giant wheel at a fair in Maharashtra on Friday afternoon. Her hair was severely yanked by the moving ride, ripping off her scalp in the process.

The incident happened during the "Tanha Pola" celebrations at a fair close to the Puneshwar Temple in Phulsavangi, Yavatmal district. On the day following the main Bail Pola holiday, Maharashtra celebrates a special children's festival called Tanha Pola.

The woman riding the enormous wheel was recognised as Bali Maroti Talikote, a Phulsavangi native. When the journey began at approximately 3 p.m., her hair unexpectedly became tangled in its bearing.

In a matter of seconds, her hair was violently yanked as the enormous wheel kept spinning, severely injuring her head and pulling off both her hair and scalp.

When they learned of the accident, Constable Suhas Kayte and Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Ambhure, who were on the scene, acted right away. They halted the ride and saved the injured woman with the assistance of locals.

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Talikote is receiving treated at a private hospital in Pusad after an ambulance was quickly dispatched. Concerns over the safety regulations of amusement attractions at fairs have been raised by the disaster, which happened in the midst of a sizable crowd of enthusiasts.

The enormous wheel's routine maintenance and mechanical inspections, as well as whether the required safety precautions were in place prior to the ride's operation, are also being questioned.