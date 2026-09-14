A female biker named Sia was allegedly chased and struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. The entire event was captured on her action camera and the video has since gone viral on social media. The driver fled the scene after the collision, and the biker is reportedly in critical condition.

A female biker has claimed that after allegedly chasing her on Golf Course Road, a vehicle driver struck her motorbike and drove off. Her bike's action camera caught the Sunday event, which has now gone viral on social media. The rider, who goes by Sia and has the Instagram account "rebelwheels_sia_," said that when the event happened, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with other members of her bicycling club. She said that throughout the journey, a car's occupants started to follow her and act violently.

Sia claims that the men in the car seemed to be intoxicated and requested her to stop. While a companion riding behind her tried to keep the automobile away from her, she said she kept cycling to avoid it obstructing her path. She further claimed that the vehicle kept pursuing her and ultimately made an attempt to pass her motorbike. She said that after the car hit her bike and she fell onto the road, the driver sped off. After the crash, her motorbike was carried several meters.

After the alleged collision, one of Sia’s friends reportedly followed the car in an attempt to stop it. The vehicle eventually came to a halt at a traffic signal, where her friend confronted the driver and accused him of causing the crash. However, Sia claimed that the driver refused to accept responsibility and subsequently drove away from the traffic signal.

Watch Viral Video

According to reports, she was admitted to a nearby hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

The video has since gained significant attention on social media, with users tagging the Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police, Delhi Police and Haryana Police. Several users urged authorities to investigate the alleged incident and register an FIR, while others raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving in Gurugram.