BJP chief Nitin Nabin appealed to citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' on PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. He urged people to pray for Modi's long life, celebrating his 25 years of public service and visionary leadership.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday appealed to citizens to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, and pray for his long life and continued success.

A Tribute to 25 Years of Public Service

In a post on X ahead of PM Modi's 25 years of continuous public service, the BJP chief said, "Service to the nation through service to the people has been the guiding principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, adding that his 25-year journey as a head of government dedicated to public service and nation-building has been unprecedented."

"His visionary leadership has endowed the nation with a new direction and renewed strength. Today, driven by the collective resolve he inspired, we are advancing rapidly towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'," Nabin wrote.

"To convey our best wishes for this progressive journey of the nation and for Modi ji’s illustrious leadership, let us light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' (Lamp of Blessings) in our homes between 6 PM and 7 PM on the auspicious occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday this coming September 17th. Let us offer our blessings and pray for his long life and good health," he added.

In a video message, Nabin said that "Service to the nation through service to the people" has been Prime Minister Modi's guiding motto and that he has based his entire journey on this principle. "When he assumed leadership of the country, the circumstances were extremely challenging. Amidst those difficult conditions, he formulated new policies, created new programs, and launched numerous schemes that brought about transformative changes in the lives of ordinary people," Nabin said.

Highlighting Key Government Initiatives

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP chief said the entire nation and the world came to a standstill, but Modi's leadership gave confidence to people to overcome challenges and move forward. "During the COVID period, through the vaccination drive, he sent a message to the entire world that India was advancing towards becoming 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India)," he said.

Highlighting various government initiatives, Nabin said startup schemes have helped make youth self-reliant, while women have gained dignity through the Swachh Bharat Mission and empowerment through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

"Furthermore, through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, our women are becoming self-reliant and contributing to the nation's development. We believe that the Prime Minister's illustrious leadership will secure the rights of the women of this country and empower them to move forward with confidence," he said.

Strengthening Internal Security

Speaking on internal security, Nabin said the Prime Minister worked towards eliminating Naxalism and combating terrorism. "We witnessed the menace of Naxalism in this country for a long time; its roots affected more than 200 of our districts. The Prime Minister made addressing this a part of his resolve and completely eradicated Naxalism from its roots. Today, as we stand here in 2026, India is free from Naxalism," he said.

On terrorism, Nabin said, "For a long time, the entire country lived under its shadow and in an atmosphere of fear. People lacked a sense of security regarding their lives; they constantly lived in apprehension about their safety. Under his leadership, the Prime Minister delivered a fitting and decisive response to terrorism."

"Today, our borders are secure. Anyone who casts an evil eye upon us is met with a befitting, forceful response. This transformation has instilled confidence in the lives of the common people. The public has faith in the Prime Minister's vision and his goal of development," he added.

A Collective Prayer for a Long Life

Nabin further said India would move towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Modi by 2047. "As the Prime Minister's birthday approaches on September 17, we will all pray for his long life and continued success--recognising the transformation the country has witnessed under his leadership, the changes in the lives and mindset of the common people, and India's progress toward becoming a developed nation," he said.

"I will light a lamp of blessings, but I also appeal to my fellow Indians: come, let us all light a lamp of blessings and pray for our Prime Minister’s long life and continued success," Nabin added. (ANI)