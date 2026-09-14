The Delhi High Court questioned the urgency of a plea alleging people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed Satya Niketan building. The court sought the source of the information and said the plea would be listed on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the urgency of a plea claiming that people may still be trapped under the debris of the Satya Niketan building that collapsed on September 6, killing seven people.

Court Questions Petitioner's Claims

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. The petitioner claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had demolished a building next to the collapsed structure without first clearing the debris. It was alleged that some people could still be trapped underneath the debris.

The Bench, however, questioned the basis of the claim and asked the petitioner’s counsel about the source of the information. “What is your source of information that there are people below the debris? How do you know?” Chief Justice Upadhyaya asked.

The Court also said the authorities must have carried out some technical assessment before taking a decision to demolish the adjoining building. “They must have conducted some type of technical audit before deciding to demolish. File it; it will be auto-listed tomorrow. What is so urgent?” the Chief Justice said.

The Court directed the petitioner to file the plea, saying that it would be auto-listed on Tuesday.

Background of the Satya Niketan Collapse

The Satya Niketan building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was being carried out. The five-storeyed building was being used as a boys’ paying guest accommodation. Seven people, including college students and workers, died in the incident.

Wider Issue of Student Housing Safety

The collapse has raised serious concerns over the safety of private PG accommodations where a large number of students stay due to limited hostel facilities. The development comes days after the High Court sought responses from the Union Government, Delhi Government and Delhi University on a separate PIL seeking adequate, safe and affordable hostel facilities for students across DU colleges.

The petition was filed by Vinod Jakhar, with Advocate Vimal Tyagi appearing for him. The earlier PIL seeks a college-wise assessment of hostel capacity and student housing needs, along with a time-bound plan for construction and expansion of hostels. It also seeks safety audits of private PGs and hostels used by students. (ANI)