A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Pune after an argument over his demand for mutton curry during the Shraavan month. Police said Mahesh Gaikwad had arrived at his parents’ home allegedly drunk. His father and mother have been arrested, with police accusing the mother of allegedly helping conceal the incident.

A shocking incident in Pune has left a family in tragedy after a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father following an argument over his demand for mutton curry during the Shraavan month. The incident took place in the Warje-Malwadi area of Pune. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Bhagwat Gaikwad, 30. Police have arrested Mahesh's father, Bhagwat Suryabhan Gaikwad, 64, and his mother, Parvati Bhagwat Gaikwad, 60, in connection with the case.

According to the police, the argument began after Mahesh allegedly arrived at his parents' home under the influence of alcohol and demanded that mutton curry be prepared for him. As the family was observing Shraavan and was not cooking non-vegetarian food during the period, his parents refused. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Argument over mutton demand turns deadly

Police said the incident took place between around 10.30 pm on August 24 and 4 am on August 25 in the Ramnagar area of Warje-Malwadi.

Mahesh was living alone following the breakdown of his marriage. Police said he had married around 10 years ago but had allegedly developed an alcohol addiction and was unemployed.

His wife had reportedly been living separately with their two children, and the couple had recently divorced. After the separation, Mahesh often visited his parents, who lived nearby, for meals, police said.

On the night of the incident, he allegedly reached their home after drinking alcohol and asked his parents to prepare mutton curry.

However, the family had stopped cooking non-vegetarian food because of Shraavan.

Mahesh reportedly continued to insist on his demand, leading to an argument with his father.

Father allegedly attacked son

According to the police, the dispute quickly turned violent. Mahesh's father allegedly assaulted him repeatedly, hitting him on the head and face. The injuries proved fatal, police said.

Investigators have also found that arguments between the father and son had reportedly taken place earlier, particularly over Mahesh allegedly arriving home drunk and demanding food.

However, police are continuing to investigate the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal assault. A case was registered at the Warje-Malwadi police station following a complaint lodged by Mahesh's brother.

Mother also arrested in the case

Mahesh's mother has also been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the police, she allegedly did not immediately inform others about Mahesh's death and is accused of attempting to help her husband after the incident.

Police have also alleged that she was involved in destroying or concealing evidence connected to the case. Based on these allegations, she was named as an accused and taken into custody along with Mahesh's father.

The exact nature of the alleged destruction of evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

Marriage had broken down, police say

Police said Mahesh had been married for around a decade and had two children.

However, his marriage had reportedly broken down because of his alleged alcohol addiction and unemployment. His wife had moved away with their children, and the couple had recently divorced.

After the divorce, Mahesh was living alone and would frequently visit his parents' home for food.

Police said his alleged drinking habit had also led to repeated disagreements within the family.

The demand for mutton during Shraavan was reportedly the immediate trigger for the argument that ended in Mahesh's death.

Parents in custody as investigation continues

Both Bhagwat Suryabhan Gaikwad and Parvati Bhagwat Gaikwad have been arrested, and the Warje-Malwadi police are continuing their investigation.

The case has drawn attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the alleged crime: a family dispute over preparing non-vegetarian food during Shraavan that escalated into a fatal assault.

Police will now examine all available evidence, including the events leading up to the argument and the allegations that evidence was later concealed or destroyed.

Further details are expected as investigators continue questioning the accused and complete their probe.