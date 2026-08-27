A woman was arrested in UP after her husband, Krishna Kumar, was strangled to death with a towel following frequent domestic disputes. Relatives became suspicious after noticing marks on his neck and alerted police. A post-mortem reportedly confirmed strangulation. The victim’s family has alleged an extramarital affair and property dispute.

A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district after she allegedly strangled her husband to death with a towel following frequent disputes at home, police said. The incident took place on Monday night in Bahlimpura village under the Kotwali Nagar police station area. The accused, identified as Preeti, was arrested after the post-mortem examination reportedly confirmed that her husband, Krishna Kumar, had died due to strangulation, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

Scroll to load tweet…

Family alleges dispute over alleged affair

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Angoori Devi, Krishna Kumar and Preeti had been married for around 16 years. The couple had three children, including two sons and an eight-year-old daughter, Mansi.

Angoori Devi alleged that Krishna Kumar had suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship and often objected to her spending long hours talking on the phone. This, she claimed, frequently led to arguments and fights between the couple.

She also alleged that Preeti had physically assaulted Krishna Kumar on previous occasions. These allegations are part of the family’s complaint and have not been independently established.

Scroll to load tweet…

Relatives notice marks on victim’s neck

Krishna Kumar, who worked in farming and animal husbandry, was at home with his wife and young daughter on the night of the incident.

His mother, who was sleeping nearby, said she heard a disturbance at around 11 pm. When she reached the house, she found Krishna Kumar lying unconscious. Preeti allegedly told her that the couple had been arguing.

A local doctor was called, who declared Krishna Kumar dead. The next morning, relatives arrived at the house and noticed marks around his neck, raising suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

The family then informed the police. Officers reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Post-mortem report leads to arrest

Police said the post-mortem report indicated that Krishna Kumar had died due to strangulation. Following the report, Preeti was arrested in connection with the case.

The victim’s nephew, Pradeep Rajput, alleged that Preeti had given Krishna Kumar money to buy alcohol before the incident and later used his intoxicated condition to kill him, the Amar Ujala report added. He further claimed that she allegedly strangled him with a towel.

The family has also alleged that Preeti wanted to sell Krishna Kumar’s property and leave with another man. They claimed that some property and buffaloes had already been sold. These claims remain allegations made by the victim’s relatives.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged murder. Further legal action will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.