A 33-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Telangana by a software employee, who police say acted at the behest of her father. Ankathi Manasa’s decomposed body was found in a car boot in Elkathurthy on August 20. Police allege her father was angry over her relationship and wanted to prevent further 'shame' to the family.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by a software employee in Telangana. Police have accused the woman's father of instigating the killing over concerns that her behaviour was bringing 'shame' to the family. The decomposed body of Ankathi Manasa was found inside the boot of a car parked in an isolated area of Elkathurthy village on August 20. Police have arrested the main accused, identified as A Vinod Kumar, while further investigation is under way, according to a report by Indian Express.

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Woman killed after asking man to marry her

According to police, Manasa and Vinod were childhood friends and had been in a relationship. Manasa had previously been married and divorced twice.

Police said the two met at Vinod's rented room in Karimnagar on August 17. During their meeting, Manasa allegedly insisted that they should get married.

Vinod then allegedly contacted Manasa's father, Rajesham, and told him about their conversation.

Kazipet ACP P Prashanth Reddy said Rajesham was allegedly upset and believed his daughter's actions were damaging the family's reputation among relatives. Police allege that he asked Vinod to pick a quarrel with Manasa and kill her.

Vinod allegedly strangled Manasa

Following the alleged conversation, Vinod strangled Manasa to death, police said.

He allegedly placed her body inside the boot of a car and drove to Elkathurthy village. The vehicle was then parked in an isolated area while he allegedly waited for an opportunity to dispose of the body.

The car belonged to T Sadanandam, a resident of Elkathurthy. During the investigation, police traced the vehicle's use to Vinod through his brother, Bhaskar Reddy, who had rented it.

Foul smell from car leads to discovery

On August 20, local residents reportedly noticed a foul smell coming from the parked vehicle and alerted police.

Elkathurthy Inspector Puli Ramesh and his team reached the spot and found Manasa's decomposed body inside the car boot. Her body was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for a post-mortem examination.

Police said Vinod initially claimed that Manasa had suffered a seizure and died in his rented room, and that he panicked and moved her body.

However, during questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had strangled her and revealed the alleged involvement of her father.

Police continue investigation

Vinod was produced before a court on Monday. Police are continuing their investigation into the killing and examining the allegations concerning Manasa's father.

The police allegations have not yet been tested in court, and further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.