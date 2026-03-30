Little Girl Breaks Gullak for Iran War Victims | Leh's Emotional Moment Goes Viral | Ladakh News

Little Girl Breaks Gullak for Iran War Victims
In a deeply moving moment from Leh, Ladakh, a young girl broke her gullak (piggy bank) to donate her savings for victims of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.Her small yet powerful act has sparked a wave of solidarity, with locals stepping forward to contribute cash, gold, and valuables to support those affected by the war.At a time when headlines are filled with conflict, this child’s gesture is a reminder of humanity, empathy, and hope.Watch this heartwarming story that is touching hearts across the country.
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