Little Girl Breaks Gullak for Iran War Victims | Leh's Emotional Moment Goes Viral | Ladakh News

In a deeply moving moment from Leh, Ladakh, a young girl broke her gullak (piggy bank) to donate her savings for victims of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.Her small yet powerful act has sparked a wave of solidarity, with locals stepping forward to contribute cash, gold, and valuables to support those affected by the war.At a time when headlines are filled with conflict, this child’s gesture is a reminder of humanity, empathy, and hope.Watch this heartwarming story that is touching hearts across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source