Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest | Talks Fail, Devendra Mahto Continues Hunger Strike

JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue their protest at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium after the second round of talks with the Jharkhand government failed to break the deadlock. Protesters are demanding action on their key concerns and have refused to call off the agitation. Meanwhile, a protester has raised concerns over Devendra Nath Mahto’s health and alleged he could receive treatment similar to Sonam Wangchuk. The claim remains unverified. Watch the latest developments from the Ranchi protest.