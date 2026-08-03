Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Post Sparks Sonakshi Sinha Buzz? | Entertainment News

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Post Sparks Sonakshi Sinha Buzz?
Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy with a cryptic Instagram post after denying she liked a body-shaming post. While she didn't name anyone, social media users believe her remarks were aimed at Sonakshi Sinha. The viral post has triggered massive speculation about a new Bollywood feud, with fans closely watching for Sonakshi's response.
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