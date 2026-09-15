BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged his PRO and PA were attacked by 15 people inside a police station. He questioned the attackers' identity, accused the police of refusing to file an FIR and acting in favour of the ruling Congress in Telangana.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday alleged that his PRO Mahesh Mudiraj and PA Mahender Reddy were attacked by a group of around 15 people inside a police station, and questioned the identity of those involved in the incident.

Speaking about the developments, KTR alleged that an attack had earlier been carried out at the residence of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), describing him as a leader who had fought relentlessly for the formation of Telangana and served as Chief Minister after being elected by the people twice.

Attack Inside Police Station

KTR said that when BRS leaders went to the spot to prevent the alleged attack, they were detained inside the police station and an attempt was made to attack them as well. “Yesterday, the government again attempted to attack my PRO and my PA inside the police station itself, using around 15 people,” KTR alleged.

He questioned whether the people who allegedly entered the police station in plain clothes were “goons or police personnel” and demanded that their identities be established.

Police Refused to File FIR, Alleges KTR

KTR further alleged that police refused to register an FIR despite repeated demands over the alleged attack on his aides. He said senior BRS leaders, MLAs and former ministers had remained at the police station for nearly five hours, repeatedly requesting the police to register a case.

He accused the Telangana police department of acting in favour of the ruling Congress and alleged that the police were supporting those involved in the incident while refusing to register an FIR against them. “Such is the deplorable situation in Telangana today that the police are not even willing to register an FIR,” KTR said.

BRS to Approach Courts

KTR said the BRS would approach the courts over the matter and expressed hope that justice would be delivered through the judicial process.

He also accused the state government of being “frustrated and desperate” and alleged that the recent incidents were aimed at diverting public attention from questions raised by the BRS over the past 1,000 days.

According to KTR, the government was resorting to such attacks because it was unable to answer the issues being raised by the opposition. (ANI)