Home Minister Amit Shah will meet with CMs from six states to discuss the Kishau Dam Project. The meeting follows a June consensus on cost-sharing for the project, aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna River with increased clean water flow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi on the Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in hybrid mode and is set to start at noon at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office here in the national capital. Most of the chief ministers are likely to physically attend the meeting along with chief secretaries of the six states as well as officials concerned in the presence of MHA officials, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. The meeting is likely to be physically attended by Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Union Water Resources Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Follow-up on Previous Consensus

The meeting is being held nearly three months after a similar meeting was organised on June 16 in the MHA under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, and a consensus was then reached among the concerned states on the long-pending Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

Following the initiative of the Union Home Minister, the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan on June 16 agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Kishau Multipurpose Project. It is learnt that the project will be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval soon. The meeting then decided that 90 per cent of the cost of the water component of the Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project will be borne by the Central government as Central assistance, while the remaining 10 per cent financial burden will be shared by the six participating states. The meeting then also reached a consensus to allocate Himachal Pradesh’s share of water to Delhi and Rajasthan in return for sharing the cost of Himachal Pradesh’s portion of the power component. This decision will prove to be a significant milestone in the journey towards a cleaner and rejuvenated Yamuna, ensuring an increased flow of clean water in the river.

About the Kishau Dam Project

The Kishau Dam Project is an under-construction multipurpose water storage and hydroelectric project located on the Tons River, a major tributary of the Yamuna River. The water stored in the Kishau reservoir shall be utilised for irrigation, power generation, and to augment drinking water supply. (ANI)