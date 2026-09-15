DMK President M. K. Stalin, accompanied by senior party leaders and MLAs, paid a floral tribute to the statue of DMK founder and first Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Monday.

Stalin Pays Tribute to DMK Founder Annadurai

DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin paid a floral tribute at the statue of the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. N. Annadurai, at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Monday, along with several senior leaders of the party.

The visit saw a gathering of top DMK functionaries, MLAs and party cadres, who joined Stalin in offering their respects at the memorial dedicated to the party's founding leader. Stalin and the accompanying leaders placed garlands at the statue amid a gathering of supporters and onlookers who had assembled to witness the tribute.

C. N. Annadurai, fondly remembered as "Anna", meaning elder brother, was among the most influential political figures in Tamil Nadu's history. Anna founded the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in 1949, marking a historic shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape by leading the first non-Congress government to a majority in the state. He played a central role in the Dravidian movement and went on to become the state's first Chief Minister, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape Tamil Nadu's political and social discourse even decades after his death. His ideas around social justice, self-respect and linguistic pride remain deeply embedded in the party's political messaging to this day.

Stalin Hits Back at Allegations, Recalls Emergency

Earlier, on September 10, DMK president MK Stalin hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s allegations against the party, asserting that “history can never be changed” and recalling the DMK’s struggle during the Emergency, including his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and alleged custodial torture. In a video message shared on X, Stalin responded to Vijay’s recent remarks in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and said the history of the DMK and its ideological struggle could not be altered by political accusations.

“Thambi Vijay, what you said is true. It is not a lie. During the Emergency, opposing it, leader Kalaignar organised a huge gathering at the Marina beach and severely criticised the MISA Act. Following that, the Union Government that was in power at that time, on 31st January 1976, dismissed the DMK government,” Stalin said.

Recalling Arrest Under MISA

Recalling his arrest, Stalin said police reached his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence immediately after the DMK government was dismissed. “The very next second after dismissing the government, police came to the Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act. That day, I was not at home. My son has gone campaigning. He will come tomorrow. As soon as he comes, I myself will call you. Come and arrest him — saying this, Kalaignar sent them back,” he said.

Stalin said he was arrested the following day after returning home and alleged that he was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse in prison.. (ANI)