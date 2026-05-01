Kerala Exit Poll Reactions: LDF vs UDF | Third Term or Change?

Kerala Exit Poll Reactions: LDF vs UDF
Exit polls for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 have triggered sharp reactions from political leaders. While CPI(M) leaders express strong hope for LDF’s historic third consecutive term, the UDF claims the people want change after 10 years of LDF rule. NDA leaders remain confident of growing influence in the south. Actual results on May 4.
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