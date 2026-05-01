Assam Exit Polls Reactions: BJP's Hat-Trick Loading? What Leaders Said | Assembly Elections 2026

Exit polls predict a decisive victory for BJP-led NDA in Assam with 85-100 seats. Watch reactions from BJP leaders claiming a strong mandate under PM Modi, Amit Shah & CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while Congress and CPI(M) express doubts citing anti-incumbency. Results on May 4.00:00 – Exit Polls Predict Big Win for BJP-led NDA 00:26 – Opposition Reactions: Congress & Left Doubt Projections02:48 – Final Verdict: Result Date & Ground Realities

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