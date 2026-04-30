Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2026: Pradeep Bhandari's BIG Message to Rahul Gandhi

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2026 have triggered a political showdown across states. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in a strong performance and took a jibe at INDI Alliance and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. Who will win the battle for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry?0:00 – Assembly Elections Exit Polls 20262:00 – BIG Message to Rahul Gandhi4:59 – Election Predictions & Implications

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