Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Reactions: DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay's TVK - Who Will Win? Leaders Speak Out

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 paint a dramatic and divided picture. While several surveys project a strong comeback for the DMK, others predict a hung Assembly with Vijay’s TVK emerging as a major spoiler.From landslide projections to shocking three-way contests and even an AIADMK comeback prediction — the numbers tell a gripping story.Who is really winning Tamil Nadu? Watch the full breakdown of all major exit poll predictions.0:00 – Introduction & Overview0:16 – Exit Poll Predictions & Analysis0:57 – Leaders’ Reactions & Political Implications

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source