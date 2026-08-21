AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP after CJP volunteers were allegedly attacked in Jaipur while inspecting a school. He accused BJP goons of the assault and questioned the party's opposition to quality education for children.

Kejriwal Condemns Attack, Questions BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteers in Rajasthan's Jaipur, asking, "What problem does the BJP have if children become educated?"

In a post on X, Kejriwal condemned the alleged attack on CJP volunteers and accused BJP workers of assaulting them, tearing their clothes and damaging their vehicles. "What is happening in the country? BJP goons brutally attacked CJP volunteers. They assaulted them, tore their clothes, and smashed the windows of their vehicles," Kejriwal wrote.

"Is all this happening just to prevent them from raising their voices for quality education for children? What problem does the BJP have if children become educated? Why do they want to keep our children uneducated?" he added.

CJP Delegation Attacked in Jaipur

The remarks came after tensions escalated in Rajasthan's education sector following a violent confrontation in Rampura Kanwarpura in Jaipur district, where a visiting CJP delegation was allegedly attacked by political opponents.

According to the CJP, its team members were attempting to inspect a local government school, which reportedly operates out of a makeshift shed, when they were allegedly confronted by a mob.

Activist Alleges Pre-Planned Attack, Police Inaction

Speaking to ANI from the spot, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the attack was pre-planned and accused "BJP goons" of being behind the incident. He also alleged police inaction.

Ranka demanded the arrest of those responsible within 48 hours and called for the withdrawal of the order issued by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar regarding state government schools.

"The entire country saw BJP's hooliganism live today. Stone pelting was already happening there, but the Police remained mute spectators. Police said that they wouldn't do anything. This has been done at the behest of Madan Dilawar. Our volunteers had their hands broken. Our vehicles have been vandalised. There was stone pelting here. Elderly people pelted stones at the women in our team and broke their phones," he said.

He added, "This was pre-planned. All these goons should be arrested within 48 hours and withdraw the order; otherwise, this protest will expand from education to Madan Dilwar now... You should be ashamed of yourself. The school has been running in a buffalo shed for a year now; we want to get it repaired. BJP goons were present there... This is a black day in the democracy of Rajasthan."