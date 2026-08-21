Another day, another bizarre incident on the internet, and this one will make you laugh. Yes, a farmer brought his buffalo to the bank after the manager threatened to seize his animal. Keep scrolling to know more!

There’s not even a single day when the internet does not leave us in splits. Yes, you read that right. From funny incidents to heartwarming moments, sometimes the online world makes us laugh, while at other times, it brings tears to our eyes. Well, what if we tell you that yet another such incident has caught everyone’s attention on social media?

Farmer Brings Buffalo to Bank!

In a now-viral video, a farmer can be seen bringing his buffalo to the bank via lift, after the bank manager threatens to seize his animal. The viral page shared the video, with the caption, “A hilarious bank incident is going viral after a farmer reportedly took a manager’s warning about his buffalo a little too literally. According to the viral story, the bank manager allegedly threatened to seize the farmer’s buffalo over an unpaid loan installment. Instead of simply worrying about the warning, the farmer decided to bring the “security” straight to the bank.”

“The funniest part? The farmer reportedly brought the buffalo into the bank itself and even used the lift to take it directly to the manager’s cabin. The unexpected sight of a buffalo arriving inside a bank has left employees, customers, and social media users completely stunned, with many calling it one of the most creative responses to a loan warning. The clip has sparked plenty of jokes online, with viewers saying the farmer basically delivered the collateral himself. Others joked that the manager definitely wasn’t expecting his next “customer” to arrive on four legs,” the post further read.

Take a look at the video here!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “Nowadays nothing can surprise me. It's Instagram. Anything can happen here.”

Another wrote, “The other guy in the elevator is wondering what’s going on.”

One more user wrote, “Bhais be like maja aa raha hey malik.”

"Bhains na do manager ko," another comment read.

Is the video real?

However, there's no verification of whether the video is real or AI-generated!