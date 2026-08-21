HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi accused the BJP of using the Vande Mataram controversy to generate 'fake nationalism' and divert public attention from pressing issues like corruption, unemployment, and the state's apple economy crisis.

BJP's 'Fake Nationalism' a Diversion Tactic: Negi

Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday accused the BJP of using the controversy surrounding Vande Mataram to divert public attention from issues including corruption, unemployment, inflation, alleged examination paper leaks, farmers' concerns and the crisis facing the state's apple economy.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the first day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session, Negi said there is no shortage of issues to debate in the House but BJP instead seek to generate what he described as "fake nationalism".

"There are no shortages of issues. Corruption is a very big issue. The NEET paper-selling case, the treatment meted out to students, including the alleged use of soldiers armed with AK-47s and lathis fitted with nails, are very serious issues," Negi said.

He also listed farmers, youth, inflation, unemployment, alleged border incursions and China's occupation of territory as issues that, according to him, deserved parliamentary and public attention.

Economic Concerns and Apple Crisis

Negi said Himachal Pradesh's apple industry is facing a serious challenge, stressing that the state's apple economy is worth around Rs 5,000 crore. "Here in Himachal, the apple industry is facing a very big crisis. Our apple business is worth Rs 5,000 crore," he said.

He alleged that tariff concessions on imports, including apples from New Zealand, were hurting domestic growers. "The duty on apples from New Zealand, which was earlier 50 per cent, has been reduced to 25 per cent. That is a major issue," he said.

Negi also raised concerns over the sale of public sector undertakings and alleged that the Union government had witnessed unprecedented corruption. He further questioned the handling of funds collected under PM CARES, alleging that around Rs 9,000 crore was lying in the fund along with interest and claiming that the fund had not been brought under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

Vande Mataram Controversy in Assembly

Turning to the controversy that erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, Negi accused the BJP of using nationalism as a political diversion. He questioned the need for changes or additions to the established national symbols and traditions.

"Where was the need to add another stanza to it? Why is an attempt being made to move it away from secularism and use it to advance the agenda of a particular political party?" Negi said.

He argued that Vande Mataram had played an important role during India's freedom struggle and said generations of freedom fighters had drawn inspiration from it. Negi referred to figures including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad while speaking about the historical significance of patriotic songs during the freedom movement.

He said there was no question of refusing to sing the National Song, but maintained that every song had its designated place and time under the Assembly's established rules and procedures. "Who has refused to sing the National Song? Every song has its own time to be sung. Our Assembly also has its rules. The National Anthem is sung on the first day and the National Song is sung at the conclusion of every session," Negi said.

He accused the BJP of attempting to create an artificial controversy by challenging a convention that, he claimed, had been followed since the establishment of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

'Insult to Deceased Legislators'

Negi also alleged that the disruption had prevented obituary references for former legislators who had died between Assembly sittings. "For the first time in the history of Himachal, in this 16th session, an obituary reference was not allowed. If a sitting or former member dies between two sittings, there is a tradition of paying tribute. Even that was not allowed today," he alleged.

He described the development as an insult to the deceased former legislators. The Assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar on the opening day of the monsoon session over the Vande Mataram controversy.

Attack on BJP-RSS Ideology

Negi also launched a sharp personal and ideological attack on the BJP and its ideological affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Referring to former Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajiv Bindal, Negi alleged that Bindal had openly identified himself with the RSS while occupying the Speaker's chair.

"When Bindal was Speaker, what kind of Speaker he was is not hidden from anyone. He stood there and said, 'I am an RSS man'," Negi said.

He then questioned the ideological roots and symbols associated with the RSS, making a series of historical allegations about its symbols and conduct during India's freedom struggle. "These are the people who were against the country's Independence and today proudly say that they belong to the RSS," he alleged.

Negi accused the BJP of being politically "desperate" and said it was attempting to regain lost political ground by invoking nationalism. "They feel that the ground beneath them has slipped. To regain that ground, they raise the slogan of fake nationalism," he said.

The minister's remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation between the ruling Congress and BJP in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over the National Anthem and Vande Mataram. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused BJP MLAs of disrespecting the National Anthem, while the BJP has alleged disrespect towards Vande Mataram. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the House for the day after the uproar and said the established practice was to begin the session with the National Anthem and conclude it with the National Song. The controversy is expected to continue to reverberate through the monsoon session, with both sides accusing the other of politicising national symbols and attempting to divert attention from substantive public issues.