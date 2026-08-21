The Assam government issued helpline numbers for its citizens in Meghalaya after a Khasi Students' Union protest in Shillong turned violent, damaging several Assam-registered vehicles. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has coordinated with Meghalaya's authorities.

The Assam government on Friday issued helpline numbers to facilitate assistance to people from the State who might be stranded in Meghalaya or facing difficulties in movement after violence in the Khanapara area along the Assam-Meghalaya border during a student organisation's protest rally on August 19.

Several vehicles, including a few Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged by protesters in Shillong on Wednesday during a black flag bike rally organised by Khasi Students' Union, which turned violent. Following the incident, the drivers of Assam-registered vehicles in Guwahati on Thursday staged protests at the Khanapara area.

Assam Police Issues Helpline, Seeks Information

Assam Police asked family members, relatives, or any person having information regarding individuals or vehicles stranded in Meghalaya to share the relevant details through the helpline numbers.

The information received will be promptly taken up with the concerned authorities in Meghalaya, including the local administration and police, for necessary coordination and assistance, Assam Police stated in a press release.

The Assam government and Assam Police are maintaining close coordination with the concerned authorities in Meghalaya and are committed to extending all possible support to those requiring assistance.

Helpline Numbers: WhatsApp No. 9181014888, Landline 03612381511

Chief Ministers Coordinate to Restore Normalcy

On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his concern over recent incidents in Shillong to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. In a post on X, CM Sarma said Assam's Border Protection Minister Atul Bora has been asked to coordinate closely with Meghalaya authorities to help restore peace and normalcy.

Meghalaya Police Arrest KSU Leaders

Meghalaya police have, meanwhile, arrested three top leaders of the student organisation in connection with the violent incidents. The KSU leaders had earlier claimed that negative elements had entered the rally with the intention of diverting the agitation. The Black Flag Bike Rally was part of the Khasi Students' Union's ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands, including the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission. (ANI)