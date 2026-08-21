Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged Congress did not fully embrace 'Vande Mataram' after Independence. Hailing its full rendition at the 80th Independence Day, he mentioned new laws to protect the national song's honour amid a row with Congress.

'Vande Mataram Not Fully Embraced'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took aim at Congress, alleging that Vande Mataram was not wholeheartedly embraced after Independence. Addressing a gathering in Siliguri, West Bengal, Shah hailed the 80th Independence Day celebration, which included the full rendition of the national song, Vande Mataram.

Amid the row over Vande Mataram, the Union Minister said, "I have always been present at the flag-salutation ceremony whenever the Prime Minister hoists the flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. However, the 80th Independence Day celebration this time was truly unique. After 150 years and 80 years into our independence--the nation and the world heard the full rendition of Vande Mataram from the Red Fort. This immortal masterpiece by Bankim Babu not only infused momentum into our freedom movement but also defined the vision of what an independent India would look like."

"Through this single song, this single literary creation, he established that independent India must move forward by embracing cultural nationalism. It is unfortunate that even after independence and the partition of the country, Vande Mataram was never wholeheartedly embraced," he added.

New Law to Protect National Song

Shah also termed the enhancement of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026 as a "historic decision." The legislation makes any obstruction or insult to the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', a criminal offence.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs steered a bill through Parliament and decided to make the full rendition of Vande Mataram a part of official programs; this is a historic decision. I believe this will ensure that future generations, our children, adolescents, and youth, receive the immortal message of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay," the Home Minister said.

BJP-Congress Row Over Vande Mataram

This comes amid a political row between the Congress and the BJP over the recitation of 'Vande Mataram', after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) declared that only the first two stanzas of the song would be sung at party events, citing its 1937 resolution.

On Thursday, Amit Shah accused the Congress of "politics of appeasement," alleging that the party's 1937 decision contributed to the circumstances leading to the Partition of the country. (ANI)