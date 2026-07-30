Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former minister, was arrested and released on station bail by Adyar Police in connection with the alleged assault of an SBI branch manager. She appeared for questioning after receiving a police summons and was questioned for about two hours. The case relates to an argument over a lift at the bank’s Adyar branch.

Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister MK Alagiri, was formally arrested and later released on station bail by Adyar Police in connection with an alleged assault on an SBI branch manager. The action came after Kayalvizhi appeared before the investigating officer following a police summons. She was questioned for around two hours as part of the investigation.

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Case linked to lift dispute

The case relates to an incident reported at the SBI NRI branch in Adyar on July 20. According to police, branch manager Harshin Singh had raised concerns about a malfunctioning lift in the commercial building where the bank operates. The building is owned by Kayalvizhi.

Police said the bank had repeatedly raised the lift issue through the building's representatives, but the problem was not resolved. Singh then contacted Kayalvizhi directly regarding the matter.

Investigators said Kayalvizhi later visited the bank, where an argument reportedly broke out between her and the manager.

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Assault allegation captured on CCTV

Police allege that the argument turned physical and that Kayalvizhi assaulted and threatened the manager. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the bank. The footage later circulated on social media, bringing attention to the dispute.

The case was registered following a complaint by Namachivayam, chief manager of SBI Regional Business Office-II. Adyar Police booked Kayalvizhi under Sections 296(b), 329(4), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Why she was given station bail

Police formally arrested Kayalvizhi after questioning her. However, the offences invoked in the case carry a maximum punishment of less than three years.

She was therefore released on station bail as part of the legal procedure, police said.

Her release on station bail does not mean that the case has been closed. The investigation into the allegations will continue.

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Police lay down conditions

Following her release, Kayalvizhi was directed to cooperate with the investigation. Police also instructed her to inform them before leaving the city while the investigation is underway.

The case has attracted attention after the CCTV footage of the alleged confrontation spread online. Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the allegations made in the complaint.

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