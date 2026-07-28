A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been booked after police alleged that she strangled her three-year-old son at home on June 28. The case came to light weeks later when her husband allegedly overheard her discussing the child's death with another man over the phone. Police plan to exhume the child's body for a post-mortem examination.

A 32-year-old woman has been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district after police reportedly said that she strangled her three-year-old son at their home after the child kept crying while she was speaking to her 'boyfriend' over the phone.

The incident allegedly took place on June 28 in Chhauli village, which falls under the Baldev police station area. However, the matter came to light several weeks later after the woman's husband allegedly overheard her talking about the child's death during a phone conversation. Police are now investigating the case, while the child's body is expected to be exhumed for a post-mortem examination, according to news agency PTI.

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Child was taken to hospital after falling ill

According to police, the child's father, Krishna Murari Gupta, runs a medical shop and was at work when his wife, Ruchi Jindal, called him on June 28. She reportedly told him that their son had become unwell after crying continuously and had stopped responding.

The family rushed the child to several doctors before taking him to a private hospital in Mathura. Doctors there reportedly declared the boy dead.

The family initially believed that the child's death may have been linked to polio drops he had received earlier that day. With no suspicion of foul play at the time, they buried the child's body.

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Husband allegedly overhears phone conversation

The case took a different turn on Monday when Krishna Murari allegedly overheard his wife discussing the child's death while speaking to another man on the phone.

He reportedly confronted her about what he had heard. According to police, she then allegedly confessed to her family members and the police.

The woman's brother-in-law, Govind Gupta, later reportedly checked her call records. He alleged that she had been in frequent and lengthy contact with the man.

Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship and whether it had any connection to the child's death.

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Police to exhume child's body

Baldev Station House Officer Ajay Sharma said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder had been registered following a complaint filed by Govind Gupta.

The SHO told PTI that the accused woman had not been arrested so far. He added that further action would depend on the findings of the post-mortem examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mahavan) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said the child's body would be exhumed so that a post-mortem could be carried out.

Police are expected to examine the medical evidence and statements from family members as part of the investigation. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem and the evidence collected during the probe.

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(With agency inputs)