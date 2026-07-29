A UP woman accused of mixing chemicals into tea to slowly poison her husband and in-laws has denied allegations. Jyoti Gupta said she added only cloves and turmeric, allegedly after her husband sent her videos claiming these could help control her mother-in-law. She also accused him of using old videos to frame her because he wanted another woman.

A family dispute in Kanpur has taken an unexpected turn after a woman accused of mixing a chemical or slow poison into tea for her husband and in-laws came forward with her side of the story. Jyoti Gupta, a laboratory technician at a government hospital, has rejected the allegations made against her. She said she never put any poisonous chemical into the tea and claimed that the only things she added were cloves and turmeric. Her version of events is very different from the allegations made by her husband, Himanshu Gupta, who had approached the police claiming that his wife was trying to slowly poison him and his parents.

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The dispute gained attention after videos, reportedly recorded using a hidden camera inside the house, appeared on social media. In the footage, the woman is allegedly seen adding something to tea, according to a report by Aaj Tak. However, Jyoti has now claimed that the videos are around a year and a half old and that her husband himself had sent her social media videos about ways to supposedly bring her mother-in-law under control.

She has also alleged that the videos are now being circulated to damage her reputation and put pressure on her because her husband wants to marry another woman.

The allegations from both sides are being investigated by the police.

What has the Kanpur woman said?

Speaking about the controversy, Jyoti said the tea contained no chemical or slow poison.

According to her, she used only cloves and turmeric. She claimed that she did this after her husband sent her videos from his own Instagram account.

The videos, she alleged, talked about ways to "control" or influence a mother-in-law by adding certain ingredients to tea.

Jyoti claimed that she followed the advice after her husband asked her to do so. She said she had no idea that a hidden camera had been placed in the kitchen and that her actions were being recorded.

She has strongly denied knowing anything about any poisonous substance being added to the tea.

Jyoti also said that she was ready for the contents of the tea to be examined scientifically.

"If there is any doubt, the police can conduct a scientific investigation," she has said, according to the details shared about her statement.

She claimed that she had already given a similar explanation to the police earlier, but believes the videos are now being presented in a different way.

Why does Jyoti say the videos are being shared now?

One of the main questions raised by Jyoti is why the videos, if they were important evidence, were not given to the police earlier.

She said the footage was about 18 months old and questioned why it had suddenly become public now.

According to her, she had already filed cases against her husband and his family, including allegations linked to dowry harassment, physical assault and domestic violence.

She claimed that the police had already filed chargesheets in those cases.

Jyoti alleged that the old videos were now being circulated to put pressure on her as the legal proceedings continued.

Her argument is that if her husband genuinely believed the footage showed her trying to poison the family, he should have handed it over to the police when he first made his complaint.

She also questioned why the footage was not used earlier in the divorce proceedings.

These are allegations made by Jyoti, and they have not been established by the police or a court.

The husband's version of the case

The controversy began with allegations made by Himanshu Gupta. According to the complaint attributed to him, he suspected that his wife was putting a chemical substance into tea served to him and his parents.

He reportedly claimed that he became suspicious after he and his parents began experiencing similar health problems.

Himanshu then allegedly installed hidden cameras inside the house. He claimed that the recordings showed his wife adding something to tea.

Based on his allegations, a complaint was filed at Rawatpur police station in Kanpur. The case has since become a talking point on social media, particularly after videos connected to the allegations began circulating.

However, the exact substance allegedly added to the tea and whether it was harmful remain matters for investigation.

The police are expected to examine the available evidence rather than relying only on claims made by either side.

Jyoti makes allegations about her husband's personal life

While denying the poisoning allegations, Jyoti has made several claims about her marriage. She alleged that soon after their wedding, her husband told her that he had been in a relationship with a woman living in Bengaluru.

According to Jyoti, her husband had earlier planned to marry the other woman. She also alleged that her mother-in-law wanted the same woman to become her son's wife.

Jyoti believes this is one of the reasons why she is now being targeted.

She has alleged that her husband wants to remove her from his life and marry the other woman.

Again, these claims are part of Jyoti's version of the dispute and have not been independently established.

The dispute over money and the wedding

The couple's disagreement also involves allegations about money and dowry. Jyoti claimed that her father was involved in the property business and that around $90,000 was spent on the wedding. She alleged that after the marriage, her husband and his family began demanding more money and asking for funds for investments.

She further claimed that her salary from her government job was taken by her husband.

Jyoti also alleged that her husband presented himself as a chartered accountant working in Pune but did not actually continue working there after their marriage.

Her brother, Shubham, has also rejected allegations against their family.

He reportedly said the other side had accused Jyoti's family of demanding around $84,000, but claimed that the family had already spent a large amount on the wedding.

He also said that Jyoti was given jewellery worth around $12,000 and that documents supporting the family's claims were available.

The figures mentioned in the dispute have been reported in Indian rupees in the original claims; the dollar equivalents above are approximate conversions for readability.

What is the police investigation focusing on?

The police investigation will be important in determining what actually happened inside the home. Investigators are expected to examine the videos, the timeline of the recordings and the substance that was allegedly added to the tea.

Medical records and test results could also play an important role if the husband and his parents reported similar symptoms.

The police will also have to consider the competing claims made by the husband and wife.

On one side, Himanshu has alleged an attempt to slowly poison his family. On the other, Jyoti has denied using any poisonous substance and has claimed that her husband knew about the ingredients she was adding.

The police will need to establish whether the substance shown in the videos was actually harmful, what exactly it was and why it was being added.

The fact that the videos are reportedly old may also form part of the investigation into the timeline of the dispute.

Why the case has attracted attention

The Kanpur case has drawn attention because of the unusual allegation involving tea, hidden cameras and claims of "vashikaran" or trying to control a mother-in-law.

But behind the viral videos is a much wider family dispute involving allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, money demands and marital conflict.

Both sides have made serious claims against each other, and the viral footage alone may not provide the full picture. Jyoti's latest statement has added a new layer to the case by claiming that her husband was aware of the videos and had himself sent her content about using cloves and turmeric.

Himanshu's original complaint, meanwhile, alleges that his wife was secretly trying to harm him and his parents.

Police officials have said that allegations from both sides are being examined and that further action will be taken based on the evidence. Until the investigation is complete, the claims made by either side should be treated as allegations rather than established facts.