Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in protest outside a Delhi police station, demanding an FIR for a student allegedly injured by a pellet gun. He accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being 'scared of justice' and was joined by other Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Protests for FIR Against Police

Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside the Parliament Street Police Station on Friday as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi continued his sit-in protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with the alleged victim of pellet guns use on July 20-Sahil Lochav. Congress sources say Rahul Gandhi will continue his sit-in till an FIR is registered.

Accuses Amit Shah of Fearing Justice

In a post on X the Rahul Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being scared of justice. "Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal--it's a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon. Amit Shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone--from top to bottom--who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he said.

Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja and Devendra Yadav, also reached the spot as party cadres raised slogans outside the police station. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a protest till he gets the FIR registered. We have come here in his support. We are very hopeful that he will be successful..."

Previous Attempts to File Complaint

According to Congress sources, Lochav had earlier approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint, but was allegedly not provided an I/O number or acknowledgement. The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi then accompanied Lochav to the Delhi Police DCP office on Friday to press for registration of the case. They alleged that the DCP had again not provided details of the case officer or I/O number.

Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint. According to sources, Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central. He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he met police officials.

According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR. Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said.

Gandhi's Earlier Remarks on 'Police Brutality'

On July 29, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a news conference and said that protesting students were fired at with pellet guns and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for "brutality" against the protesters.

"The (protesting students) were shot with pellet guns. One boy who was shot with a pellet gun is most likely to lose his eye and may not be able to see. I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate, which shows that he was shot with pellet guns. Shock batons were used, not just normal lathis, lathis with nails. Where did the police get this idea from?" he asked. "My issue is that where our students, people who are open-minded, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns... I have seen the medical certificate, AIIMS medical certificate... You can see a police officer slapping a minor... The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue," he added. (ANI)