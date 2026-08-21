Kerala CM VD Satheeshan says he was unaware of the proposal to rename Kochi Metro. He assured that Onam will be celebrated with spirit despite the financial crisis and also announced the early release of welfare pensions for the festive season.

Kochi Metro Renaming Proposal

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan on Friday expressed surprise over the reported proposal to rename Kochi Metro Rail Limited to 'Kerala Metro Rail Limited,' stating that the state government was kept in the dark regarding the decision. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said he only became aware of the move through news reports. "I only learned about it from seeing the news this morning. That is not how it should be known. Neither anyone nor the government knew about this matter. If they think and decide among themselves without the government knowing, what can we do? We do not need to respond to it," Satheeshan said.

Onam Celebrations Amid Financial Crisis

Addressing the upcoming Onam celebrations, the Chief Minister emphasised that despite the state's "severe financial crisis" and the lingering distress from recent natural disasters, the government is committed to ensuring the festive spirit remains intact. "Despite going through such a severe financial crisis, the government has made its maximum effort to stand with the people and ensure that Onam loses none of its spirit. The government is supporting the Onam celebrations in a way it never has before," he stated.

Early Pension Disbursal

To assist the public during the festive season, Satheeshan even announced the early release of welfare pensions. "The pension due on the 1st of next month, after the 25th, is being distributed early this month because of Onam. It is being given early," he said, dismissing reports of its delay.

On ED Probe into Veena T

When asked for a reaction to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Veena T, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, regarding alleged payments from CMRL, Satheeshan declined to comment directly on the merits of the case. "An investigation is underway, and as the Chief Minister, it would be improper for me to step in and make a comment about it during an ongoing investigation," Satheeshan remarked.