Kanker IED Blast: Four DRG Soldiers Martyred, Nation Pays Final Tribute
In a tragic incident on May 2, 2026, four District Reserve Guard personnel lost their lives in an IED blast along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh. The Jawans were attempting to defuse explosives during an anti-Naxalite operation and were later accorded full state honors in a solemn farewell.
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