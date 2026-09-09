A leopard entered a house courtyard near Vikas Bhawan in Rudraprayag and attacked a pet hill dog that was sleeping there. Instead of fleeing, the dog fought back and continued confronting the predator. After a prolonged struggle, the leopard eventually retreated and fled. A video of the dramatic encounter has gone viral.

A leopard entered the courtyard of a house near the Vikas Bhawan office in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag late Tuesday night and attacked a pet hill dog that was sleeping there. What followed was a tense struggle between the wild animal and the dog, with the fight continuing for some time before the leopard eventually backed away and fled.

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Leopard's dramatic entry into house courtyard

According to the details accompanying the viral video, the leopard entered the residential area near Vikas Bhawan during the night and approached the dog, which was sleeping in the courtyard.

The leopard suddenly attacked the animal, but the dog did not retreat. Instead, it fought back and continued confronting the predator.

Footage of the encounter shows the two animals locked in a tense struggle. The dog repeatedly resisted the leopard, refusing to give way despite being attacked by the much larger wild animal.

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Dog forces leopard to retreat

The confrontation continued for several moments before the leopard finally appeared to give up and move away from the dog. It eventually fled the area, leaving the pet dog behind.

The dramatic encounter has since gone viral on social media, with viewers expressing surprise at the dog's resistance and concern about the danger faced by pets living close to areas frequented by leopards.

One social media user said the dog should ideally be allowed indoors at night, particularly because of the cold weather and the continuing threat from wild animals.

Another user summed up the dog's situation by writing that it was fighting for its life and had little choice but to defend itself.

The incident comes amid the growing wildlife concerns among residents in parts of Uttarakhand where human settlements are located close to leopard habitats.