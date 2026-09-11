YSRCP State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy urged the Chief Electoral Officer for transparency in voter roll revision. He demanded verifiable booth-wise data on additions/deletions and sought removal of confirmed duplicate voter entries.

Demand for Transparent Voter Roll Data

YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy urged the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure complete transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and make all voter-roll changes verifiable at the booth level. He sought constituency-wise and booth-wise official data on voters newly added, deleted, shifted, recorded as deceased and otherwise corrected during SIR, instead of merely providing download links, a press release said.

He also demanded complete figures relating to Unmapped and Discrepancy notices, including the number of notices issued, cases resolved, voters deleted and cases still pending, so that BLAs can cross-check every affected voter.

Removal of Duplicate Voters Urged

According to the release, Reddy said that the YSRCP had already submitted details of suspected duplicate registrations within Andhra Pradesh as well as cross-State duplicates, but many such entries continue in the rolls. He sought verification and removal of confirmed duplicate entries, stressing that one person should have only one valid vote.

Concerns Over Polling Station Rationalisation

He also raised serious concerns over polling-station rationalisation. Members of the same family, including newly enrolled voters, are being split across different booths and even different wards. The party demanded that voters from the same household be kept together as far as possible and that rationalisation be reviewed using the latest post-SIR voter data.

YSRCP also sought clarity on the criteria used to shift voters from one booth to another—whether by geography, house number or serial number and asked that electoral rolls be arranged systematically by house number and locality, the release said.

Call for Public Disclosure of Polling Details

The party further demanded that details of newly created and rationalised polling stations, revised booth mapping, voter transfers and names and contact details of BLOs be placed in the public domain and supplied officially to recognised political parties, it added.

Appi Reddy stressed that not a single eligible voter should be removed, while verified duplicate and ineligible entries must not be allowed to continue. (ANI)