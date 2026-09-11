Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in New Delhi, discussing trade, defence, and energy. They reviewed the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on key global issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit and was the second meeting between the two leaders in less than two weeks. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

“Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek. During today’s meeting we talked about: Closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, defence, culture and more. India’s efforts during our BRICS Presidency aimed at furthering the welfare of our planet,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek. During today’s meeting we talked about: Closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy,… pic.twitter.com/nLaMDxnDEc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

Bilateral and Global Issues Discussed

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, space and people-to-people ties.

They also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving conflicts and said India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Industrial Cooperation and Future Engagements

The two leaders also welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition, INNOPROM India, which was held in India for the first time from September 9-11, and underscored its importance in expanding trade and industrial ties. PM Modi and Putin also visited the exhibition and interacted with participants.

The leaders agreed to remain engaged in strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, which has continued to grow despite geopolitical uncertainties. Putin also invited PM Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi accepted the invitation, with dates to be decided through diplomatic channels.

Cultural Exchange

Earlier, PM Modi gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the classical Tamil work attributed to poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. “Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders,” PM Modi said in another post on X.

BRICS Summit 2026 Context

The Prime Minister also joined BRICS leaders, Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance for a group photograph during the BRICS Business Forum 2026.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India on September 12-13 under its 2026 Chairship, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The BRICS Business Forum brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development, with its recommendations contributing to the grouping’s economic agenda.

BRICS currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)