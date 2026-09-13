Aspirants at a Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET-2026) centre in Jaipur boycotted the exam after a 30-minute delay in receiving question papers. Candidates protested, alleging they were threatened by staff when they raised concerns.

Tensions Flare Over Exam Delay

Tensions flared at a Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET-2026) examination centre in Jaipur after several frustrated candidates walked out, alleging a delay of nearly 30 minutes in the distribution of question papers on Sunday. Candidates protested outside the Pink City Senior Secondary School exam centre on Bainar Road and boycotted the exam. They alleged the exam was scheduled to begin at 11 AM, but papers did not arrive until half an hour later.

Candidates Allege Threats, Demand Re-Exam

Several aspirants alleged that when they questioned the institution over the delay, they were threatened and told to either go inside and sit quietly or leave. Anita Lamba, one of the candidates, questioned whether candidates arriving even a minute after the gate closing time would be allowed to enter. "When we questioned the institution, they threatened us, saying that if we wanted to give the exam, we should go inside and sit quietly, or we could leave...This has been happening with children in the past, continues to happen, and will happen in the future," she told reporters. She claimed that after discussions with the police, the Principal showed them a notice stating that "the exam is being cancelled". "We have accepted the fact that the exam is cancelled," she said.

Another candidate, Sania Kaval, alleged that they were told to wait in five- and ten-minute intervals as the paper failed to arrive, and were later offered extra time after it came in late. She said students ultimately boycotted the exam. "The invigilator at my centre was an 11th-grade student; she was signing papers as clumsily as a toddler might scribble. We asked why the paper hadn't arrived by 11:00 AM, and they told us it was on the way, asking us to wait for five minutes, then another ten minutes. The paper still didn't arrive, and when it came ten minutes late, they said we would get extra time...we want the cancelled exam to be held again, and second, we want this centre to be cancelled," she told ANI. They said they eventually agreed to appear for the exam after raising their concerns with the authorities present. (ANI)