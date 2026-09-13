A major fire at a factory in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar led to six people being injured after they jumped from an adjacent building in panic. In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in another part of the city.

A major fire erupted at a manufacturing unit in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area on Sunday, triggering widespread panic that led to injuries among several nearby residents. While the blaze itself resulted in no direct casualties, the ensuing chaos caused six individuals to leap from an adjacent building.

According to local police, the incident was logged at the Swaroop Nagar police station following a distress call. Police said, “A fire broke out at a factory in Gali No. 2, Swaroop Nagar. The incident was reported at Swaroop Nagar police station. The fire started in the ground and first floors of the building at Khasra No. 357/58.”

The affected facility specialised in producing sporting gear, specifically judo uniforms and boxing gloves. “The factory manufactures judo dresses and boxing gloves. No one was hurt by the fire itself. However, panic caused some residents in the opposite building to jump from their houses. Six people were injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital and are out of danger. Fire tenders are at the scene, and the fire is under control,” Delhi Police said.

Man dies after falling from rooftop in separate incident

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said.

Police received a call at around 5:20 AM regarding a man lying injured on the street. Following the information, police personnel, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Kishanganj Pipla in Bihar. According to police, Deepak was found lying injured on the street after the fall. He was subsequently declared dead, and the authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. The post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the cause of death and provide further details that could assist the investigation. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)