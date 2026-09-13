A shocking fight between women passengers over seats on a bus from Parigi to Hyderabad has gone viral, raising questions about misuse of the free bus scheme and passenger safety.

In Andhra Pradesh, a bus journey from Parigi to Hyderabad turned chaotic when women passengers clashed violently over seats. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, has sparked debate about the free bus travel scheme and its unintended consequences.

Witnesses said four women attacked another passenger, pulling her hair and striking her during the fight. Despite attempts by fellow passengers to intervene, the women refused to stop. The altercation left others frightened, with some choosing to get off the bus to avoid the confrontation.

Viral Video And Public Reaction

The video showed women grabbing each other’s hair and shouting in anger, creating panic among those on board. Social media users expressed shock, questioning why such disputes were escalating during festive travel.

Comments highlighted frustration over the misuse of the free bus scheme, with some women travelling unnecessarily and creating disturbances. “Vinayaka Chavithi festival time should be about adjustment, not fights,” one user remarked.

The incident also drew criticism for the lack of discipline and respect among passengers, with many pointing out that such behaviour undermines the purpose of the scheme.

Concerns Over Scheme Misuse

While the free bus travel initiative has received strong support from women across both Telugu states, critics argue that unnecessary travel and disputes over seating are creating problems for genuine commuters.

Reports suggest that drivers and conductors have also faced aggression from passengers in similar situations, raising concerns about safety for transport staff.