A confrontation between two riders in Hyderabad over garbage disposal has gone viral, reigniting debate on civic sense and individual responsibility in public spaces.

A confrontation between two men in Hyderabad has drawn significant attention online after one rider allegedly threw garbage on the road and then taunted the other for objecting. The incident, filmed by rider Laishram Benedikson Singh, was later shared on Instagram, sparking a wider debate on civic responsibility.

Singh said he noticed the man discarding a wrapper on the road. He picked it up, telling the rider he would dispose of it properly later. The rider, however, took offence and began questioning Singh’s objection.

Heated Exchange Captured On Video

In the clip, the rider can be heard saying, “Wo kachra bhi uthao, yeh kachra bhi uthao, jo tumhare bike se mitti gir raha hai road par, usse bhi road ganda ho raha hai, wo bhi uthao (Pick up that garbage too, pick up this garbage too. The dirt falling from your bike onto the road is also making the road dirty, so pick that up too).”

Singh responded that he had simply picked up the garbage to throw it away later. “Yeh mereko bol rahe hain ki mereko GHMC ne kaam par lagaya hai (He is telling me whether GHMC has put me to work),” he said, referring to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The argument escalated as the rider pointed to other waste lying on the road. Singh countered by questioning the logic of using existing litter to justify adding more.

“Toh matlab aap bol rahe ho ki logon ne phenkha hai toh aap bhi phenkoge. Yeh matlab nahi hai na, baaki karenge toh aap bhi karoge (So, are you saying that because other people have thrown garbage, you will throw it too? That’s not how it works, is it? Just because others do it, doesn’t mean you should do it too),” he said.

The video has prompted widespread discussion on social media, with many users supporting Singh’s stance and criticising the rider’s justification. The incident has been cited as an example of how civic sense and personal responsibility remain critical to maintaining public spaces.

Observers noted that the exchange reflects a broader challenge in urban areas, where littering continues despite municipal efforts to enforce cleanliness.