Uttarakhand has completed 63 parking projects with capacity for 4,202 vehicles across 10 hill districts. New facilities in Nainital and Kainchi Dham aim to ease traffic pressure for tourists and pilgrims.

The state is improving parking facilities as the number of tourists and pilgrims flocking to the hill state goes up. This problem is becoming particularly noticeable during the tourist season and Char Dham Yatra when limited road space in mountain areas may lead to parking problems.

According to the data provided by the state Housing Department, 63 parking lots were built over the last four years, providing space for parking 4,202 vehicles in 10 hill districts.

Parking Lots in ,Uttarakhand, Develop in Hill Districts

Projects were designed depending on needs and existing space in different places. Surface parking, multilevel and automated parking are among the facilities that were constructed.

Almora district has the largest capacity of 1,087 vehicles, while Nainital and Champawat have capacities of 679 and 600 vehicles respectively. In Uttarkashi there is room for 477 vehicles while Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag have capacities of 309 and 304 vehicles respectively.

The government says that the development of parking lots is intended to reduce roadside parking and facilitate traffic movements.

Nainital Parking Space For 700 Vehicles

Nainital continues to be one of the state's largest parking problems due to tourists and religious tourists coming to this city. In an effort to alleviate the problem, a parking space will be created at the Metropole Hotel complex, which will have a capacity of approximately 700 vehicles.

In addition, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs temporarily provided the parking area of the Metropole complex to the Government of Uttarakhand after a request made by the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It was planned that this parking would allow more than 700 cars and assist in managing traffic.

Multilevel Parking At Kainchi Dham

Kainchi Dham is another place where parking is currently being developed in order to cope with the increasing flow of pilgrims. It is planned to create multilevel parking, which will have a capacity of more than 500 vehicles, according to the latest reports from the state authorities.

Parking Facilities in Areas Related to Tourism and Char Dham Routes

In Uttarakhand, building more roads alone will not be sufficient to cope with the increase in traffic. Proper parking will be as essential as roads, especially in areas that have become famous tourist destinations and centers for pilgrimage.

According to the state government, efforts are being made by them to make sure that parking facilities are available on major tourism and Char Dham routes. According to the Secretary of Housing Department, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, the completion of 63 projects has helped in improving the parking facilities for visitors and residents.